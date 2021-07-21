Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 950 ($12.41).

Several other analysts have also commented on FRES. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,010.83 ($13.21).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Fresnillo stock traded down GBX 12.77 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 756.23 ($9.88). 556,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,207. The company has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 753 ($9.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,650.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.