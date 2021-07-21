Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.61

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 75893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

