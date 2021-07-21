Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

K opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.00. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

