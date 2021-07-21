Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,996 Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $82.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

