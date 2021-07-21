Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.7% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $58.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

