Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,879,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,214,137,000 after buying an additional 122,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,807,983 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,800,067,000 after buying an additional 68,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $800,023,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $232.02 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.19.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,814 shares of company stock worth $29,031,808. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.68.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

