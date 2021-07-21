Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 224.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 219,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 151,929 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,258,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $334,269,000 after acquiring an additional 345,908 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.47. The company has a market capitalization of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,099 shares of company stock valued at $44,631,323 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

