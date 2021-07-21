Frontier Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,284.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.40. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

