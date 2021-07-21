Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,511 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,840,000 after buying an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,574,000 after buying an additional 189,418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 940,927.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,452,000 after buying an additional 7,762,653 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,252,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,781,000 after buying an additional 228,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,761,000 after purchasing an additional 287,981 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

