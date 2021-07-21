Frontier Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.19.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

