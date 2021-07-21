FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

