Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.42. 1,049,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,159. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

In related news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.