Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Gino Dellomo Sells 3,464 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Gino Dellomo sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $90,756.80. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.72 million, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.43.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Funko
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
