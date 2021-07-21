Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Major Shareholder Gino Dellomo Sells 3,464 Shares of Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) major shareholder Gino Dellomo sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $90,756.80. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.72 million, a PE ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Funko currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 54.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

