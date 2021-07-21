FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sunrun Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunrun’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,293 shares of company stock worth $8,928,488. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth $5,650,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $18,767,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

