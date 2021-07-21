FY2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Raised by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lowered B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,400,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 240.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 360.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.