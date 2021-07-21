FY2021 EPS Estimates for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Reduced by William Blair

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) – William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for CarLotz in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82).

LOTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $4.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $538.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.33. CarLotz has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CarLotz during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

