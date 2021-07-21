FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Boosted by Cormark

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NSR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NSR opened at C$8.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$497.36 million and a PE ratio of 21.41. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$8.60 and a one year high of C$18.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is 28.34%.

About Nomad Royalty

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

