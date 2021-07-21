FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BK. cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

