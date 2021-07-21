FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

TSCO stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.01. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.4% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

