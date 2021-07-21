FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) Issued By National Bank Financial

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.53 million during the quarter.

