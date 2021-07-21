FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Clearway Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clearway Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.00 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

CWEN stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,704,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,389,000 after purchasing an additional 249,459 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 234,910 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,020,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 374,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 220,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 797,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,452,000 after purchasing an additional 205,590 shares in the last quarter. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 5,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

