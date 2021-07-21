Galiano Gold Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Cormark raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Galiano Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GAU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Shares of GAU opened at $0.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $211.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,592,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

