Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.24

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 36884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 25.38 and a current ratio of 25.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$269.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. Research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,196.56.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

