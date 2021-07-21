GamyFi Platform Tops 24 Hour Volume of $49,487.00 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $292,420.04 and $49,487.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00144796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.34 or 0.99784427 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,225,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,507 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

