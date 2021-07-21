Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 139,763 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gary S. Gillheeney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Organogenesis alerts:

On Monday, July 19th, Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of Organogenesis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74.

Organogenesis stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $4,548,000. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.