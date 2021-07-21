GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX has a twelve month low of $59.32 and a twelve month high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31.

Get GATX alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other GATX news, insider James M. Conniff sold 10,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,386.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,218.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.