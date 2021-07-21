GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.31. GATX has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

In other news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

