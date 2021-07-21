Gavin Rochussen Sells 42,885 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 42,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 879 ($11.48), for a total transaction of £376,959.15 ($492,499.54).

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 847 ($11.07) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 436.03 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 825.36. The company has a market capitalization of £847.97 million and a P/E ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

