General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GAM. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in General American Investors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 42,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General American Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General American Investors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GAM opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.08. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $44.25.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

