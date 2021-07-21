Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 6.6%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) shot up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.50 and last traded at $15.47. 1,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,326,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on GENI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

