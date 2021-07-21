GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,443,673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GenTech stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 685,361,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,672,188. GenTech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
GenTech Company Profile
Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for GenTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.