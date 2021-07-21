GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,443,673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GenTech stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Wednesday. 685,361,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,672,188. GenTech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

