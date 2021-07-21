Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,620 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Homology Medicines by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIXX opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $384.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of -0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 300.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Homology Medicines Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

