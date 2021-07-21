Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 521,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NUVB opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -43.48.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

