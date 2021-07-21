Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.56. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $510.50 million, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

