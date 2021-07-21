Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 81,268 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 558,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,268 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Casa Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Casa Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Casa Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Casa Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

CASA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CASA stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $662.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.09. Casa Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $104.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. Analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 513,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $562,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,530,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

