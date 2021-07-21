Geode Capital Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

In other news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $419,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,253. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.11. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.