Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCYO. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pure Cycle by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 293,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 169,628 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 140,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 163,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCYO opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $339.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.90. Pure Cycle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

