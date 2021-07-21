Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.32 Million Holdings in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,268 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $662.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Casa Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Casa Systems had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $104.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Casa Systems news, Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 513,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $562,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,530,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,912,926.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Casa Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

