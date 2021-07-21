Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in argenx by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $310.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $212.66 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. Research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

