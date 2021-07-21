Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 521,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NUVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NYSE NUVB opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -43.48. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

