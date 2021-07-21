Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,284 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Zynex worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Zynex by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,468 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zynex by 1,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,141 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zynex during the first quarter valued at $3,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $22.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a market cap of $589.61 million, a PE ratio of 105.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $24.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.63 million. Research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

