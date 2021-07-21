Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 45.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 5.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,057,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,128,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

CMBM stock opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

