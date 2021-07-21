GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the June 15th total of 271,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, May 7th.

GeoVax Labs stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 117,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 322.25%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in GeoVax Labs by 367.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GeoVax Labs in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

