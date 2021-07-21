Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.
GAIN opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.26. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $478.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.53.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
