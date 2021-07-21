GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo’s new and specialty products like Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca are driving sales, making up for a decline in Established Pharmaceuticals due to generic erosion. Glaxo has made significant progress in its pipeline. Several new drug/line extension approvals are expected in 2021, which should boost the top line in the long term. However, generic competition for key drug, Advair, is hampering sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Competitive pressure on HIV drugs has risen. Lower demand amid the pandemic hurt sales of key vaccine, Shingrix. A recovery is expected in the second half. Its shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of the Q2 earnings release. Glaxo has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 74,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,306 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 18.0% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 19,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.