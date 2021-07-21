Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $13.36 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 848,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,018 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 481,245 shares of company stock worth $7,799,366 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

