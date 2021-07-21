Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,527 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

