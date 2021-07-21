Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,845 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in UGI were worth $16,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 336,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.