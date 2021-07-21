Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 105,188 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 108.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,188 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,897,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after buying an additional 2,058,460 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $191,123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after buying an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

