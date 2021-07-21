Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,202 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.29% of Portland General Electric worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 317,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,206,000 after acquiring an additional 147,379 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after acquiring an additional 534,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after acquiring an additional 109,040 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:POR opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.35. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In other news, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,236.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

